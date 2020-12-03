How diverse is the Democratic leadership team compared to the caucus?

Three-quarters of the 16-member House Democratic leadership team for the 117th Congress have served four or fewer terms and nearly half are racial minorities, but only five are women and only one is a woman of color.

Democrats value diversity in their caucus, and in recent years the makeup of their leadership team has started to more closely represent the larger membership. But on some benchmarks they still fall short.

Ideologically, the 117th Congress will be nearly equally split between progressive and moderate Democrats, but progressives outnumber moderates in leadership two to one.

Black women account for roughly 12 percent of the incoming Democratic Caucus, but they did not elect any to leadership posts, although two were running in contested races. The only Black woman on the team, California Rep. Barbara Lee, serves as an appointed co-chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

Overall, Black members account for roughly a quarter of the caucus and they are proportionally represented with six Black leaders, but five are men.