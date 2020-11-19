Pete Aguilar wins Democratic Caucus vice chair race against Robin Kelly

House Democrats on Thursday elected California Rep. Pete Aguilar to serve as vice chair of their caucus for the 117th Congress, making him the highest-ranking Latino on the emerging leadership team.

Aguilar beat Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly for the role, the No. 6 slot in leadership, by a vote of 148-82.

This is Aguilar’s second time running for vice chair after he lost to Massachusetts Rep. Katherine M. Clark two years ago. Clark decided to run for assistant speaker instead of a second term as vice chair, and she won that race on Wednesday.

Outgoing Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, currently the highest-ranking Latino, is headed to the Senate.