Pete Aguilar wins Democratic Caucus vice chair race against Robin Kelly
Caucus also installs DPCC co-chairs
House Democrats on Thursday elected California Rep. Pete Aguilar to serve as vice chair of their caucus for the 117th Congress, making him the highest-ranking Latino on the emerging leadership team.
Aguilar beat Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly for the role, the No. 6 slot in leadership, by a vote of 148-82.
This is Aguilar’s second time running for vice chair after he lost to Massachusetts Rep. Katherine M. Clark two years ago. Clark decided to run for assistant speaker instead of a second term as vice chair, and she won that race on Wednesday.
Outgoing Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, currently the highest-ranking Latino, is headed to the Senate.
Kelly had been angling to bring more diversity to the leadership team as well. Had she won, she would have been the first Black woman in a top leadership post since Shirley Chisholm was elected caucus secretary in 1977.
Kelly issued a statement congratulating Aguilar, saying, “He offered a vision that will unite our caucus to do the hard work that’s needed to build after the four failed years of the Trump Administration.”
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus endorsed Aguilar on Monday, along with California Rep. Tony Cárdenas, who is running for Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee against New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. The DCCC election will be held the week after Thanksgiving.
Democrats saw a drop in support from Hispanic voters this election cycle in key parts of the country, such as South Florida and Texas. Aguilar told CQ Roll Call last week that it’ll take more than a seat at the leadership table to address the party’s problems with Latinos.
“We really have to understand — and what the Hispanic Caucus has been saying for years — is the Latino community does not vote as a monolith,” he said, noting that the party needs to do a deep dive to understand those diverse communities.
Aguilar was also endorsed by the moderate New Democrat Coalition, where he serves as whip. The endorsement was the group’s first in a leadership race.
“Our support for Pete is grounded in having seen him up close and personal. He understands the diversity and backgrounds of districts our members come from,” Coalition Chairman Derek Kilmer of Washington told CQ Roll Call last week.
Aguilar said he was thankful to have the support of the New Democrats, whom he called “key to maintaining and expanding the House majority.” But he also touted support from progressives like Reps. Katie Porter of California and Peter Welch of Vermont, who served on his whip team.
One of Aguilar’s goals as vice chair is to improve communication across the caucus through both small and large group meetings, which for the time being will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he wants to “give each member the space to share what they're hearing from their districts.”
The caucus will also vote Thursday to decide a three-way contest for caucus leadership representative, a position reserved for members who have served five terms or less. Democrats will also fill four uncontested Democratic Policy and Communications Committee co-chair positions.
The caucus also voted by acclamation to elect four co-chairs to the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee as that’s how many candidates were running.
The current three DPCC co-chairs, Michigan’s Debbie Dingell, California’s Ted Lieu and Pennsylvania’s Matt Cartwright, were reelected to a second term — their last per caucus rules.
Colorado’s Joe Neguse, an outgoing freshman leadership representative, was also elected to the messaging arm, filling a fourth co-chair seat that the caucus installed this fall to replace the so-called “chair of chairs position” created two years ago for Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline.
Neguse, at age 36, has been the youngest member of leadership in the current Congress and is likely to remain so next Congress unless the incoming freshman class elects a younger leadership representative. His election to the House in 2018 made history as Colorado’s first Black member of Congress.
On Wednesday, in addition to electing Clark assistant speaker in her race against Cicilline, the caucus nominated Nancy Pelosi to return as speaker and reelected House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Majority Whip James E. Clyburn and Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries to their posts.