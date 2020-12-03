GOP control to linger over agency key to Biden climate goals

The Biden administration will take over the executive branch on Jan. 20, but the new president won't have a Democratic majority on an independent commission that holds significant sway over one of his top priorities, a cleaner electric grid, until after June 30.

That's because the Senate this week approved by voice vote a bipartisan pair of Trump administration nominees to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — which oversees energy markets, the electric grid, natural gas pipelines and large power projects like wind farms — leaving it with a 3-2 Republican majority until June 30, when the term of Neil Chatterjee, a GOP commissioner, expires.

"Just by the math it could potentially delay when President-elect Biden could put a Democratic majority in place,” Cheryl LaFleur, a former FERC commissioner, said in an interview.

“It does a little bit,” said Tyson Slocum, energy program director at Public Citizen, when asked if the Monday vote would bind President-elect Joe Biden’s hands.