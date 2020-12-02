As recovery bills languish, transit systems cut service

As if the rhetorical predictions weren’t already dire, Washington’s transit agency threw down a gauntlet when it released its fiscal 2022 budget proposal this week.

Nineteen closed stations. Service scaled back to one train every half-hour. No weekend service. All on the doorstep of Congress.

The agency’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, released in the aftermath of a projected $500 million budget shortfall, was the latest cry for help from a transportation mode that is facing an increasingly drastic predicament.

On Tuesday, transit agencies got a bit of encouragement. A bipartisan group of senators offered a $908 billion pandemic support proposal with $45 billion for transportation systems, including $15 billion for transit.

[Bipartisan group proposes $908 billion coronavirus ‘bridge’ aid package]