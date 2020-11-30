Trump’s former cybersecurity chief calls vote fraud claims ‘nonsense’

Christopher Krebs, the former top U.S. cybersecurity official who oversaw election security efforts for the November ballot, cited the new and widespread availability of paper ballots to dismiss spurious claims by President Donald Trump and his allies about fraud and rigged voting.

In the first interview since he was fired two weeks ago, Krebs told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that allegations by Trump and others about fraud and voting machine malfunctions are easily disproved because almost all election precincts this time had paper ballot backups.

Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and called the November election the “most secure in American history,” told the network that for three years the agency and state election officials prioritized getting states to have paper ballot backups that could be used to verify vote tallies produced by machines. The agency also helped boost cybersecurity around election machinery in all states.

“Paper ballots give you the ability to audit, to go back and check the tape and make sure that you got the count right,” Krebs told CBS News. “And that’s really one of the keys to success for a secure 2020 election; 95 percent of the ballots cast in the 2020 election had a paper record associated with it.” By comparison, only 82 percent of ballots cast in the 2016 election had paper backups, he said.

Having paper ballots allows election officials to “prove that there was no malicious algorithm or hacked software that adjusted the tally of the vote,” Krebs said.