Cybersecurity chief who oversaw ‘most secure election’ fired by Trump

Christopher Krebs, the top U.S. cybersecurity official who helped oversee what outside experts have been calling one of the most secure U.S. elections ever, was fired late Tuesday by President Donald Trump in his customary fashion: in a pair of tweets.

The firing came exactly two weeks after the Nov. 3 elections and five days after a large group of federal and state officials as well as watchdog groups and makers of election equipment issued a statement declaring that “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

Krebs, director of the two-year old Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had helped boost cybersecurity in computer networks in all 50 states, and contrary to fears, managed to pull off an election free of cyberattacks and large-scale technical failures, even with the new wrinkle of millions of mail-in ballots.

Trump said in his tweet that the recent statement by CISA that the election was held securely was “highly inaccurate.” Citing no evidence, Trump claimed that there were improprieties and fraud, and that Republican poll watchers were not allowed in counting places — all assertions that have been rejected in multiple states by judges hearing challenges to the election.

Trump and leading Republican lawmakers as well as party operatives have refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election. Instead they and their lawyers have pursued litigation arguing about voter fraud involving mailed ballots, and glitches in voting machines that apparently switched votes to Biden. Judges have dismissed almost all those claims.