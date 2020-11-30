Trump lost, but the Senate keeps confirming his nominees

Less than two months remain in the Trump administration, and Senate Republicans are doing something not seen in a century — confirming judges and other nominees after their party lost the White House. That norm-breaking rush to get GOP-approved picks through could get tricky, though, if lawmakers continue missing time because of COVID-19.

With only one exception, post-election confirmations of judges nominated to lifetime appointments by a president whose party has lost the White House hasn’t happened since the election of 1896 when William McKinley was elected and the Senate confirmed Grover Cleveland's picks.

So far in this lame-duck session, the Senate has confirmed six nominees to U.S. district courts and one to the Court of International Trade, starting on Nov. 10 and before leaving town on Nov. 18.

“It’s unprecedented to confirm lame-duck presidents’ nominees after the election,” said Russell Wheeler, president of the Governance Institute and a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution.

During previous presidential election years, senators have invoked the so-called Thurmond rule, an unwritten agreement named after the late Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., that calls for the chamber to stop approving circuit court nominations in the few months before Election Day.