Dianne Feinstein will relinquish role as top Democrat on Judiciary Committee

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California stepped aside as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, opening the high-profile role for a more aggressive or partisan approach as the Senate moves on from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois has an interest in the job, and said he will seek that role with an eye for oversight of actions that were taken taken by the outgoing Trump administration and a to-do list for "future progress of our country." He would also keep his position in Senate Democratic leadership. The next Democrat in line after Durbin is Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

“I have served on the Committee for 22 years, and I am its most senior member who does not currently serve atop another Senate Committee,” Durbin said. “We have to roll up our sleeves and get to work on undoing the damage of the last four years and protecting fundamental civil and human rights.”

The Judiciary Committee spot would be chairman or ranking member, depending on which party controls the Senate after the runoff elections to fill Georgia’s two Senate seats on Jan. 5.

With Biden in the White House, the committee will play a critical role vetting nominees for the federal courts and key Justice Department jobs.