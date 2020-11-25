Ohio Rep. Fudge, supporters eye Agriculture secretary post

Unions, anti-hunger groups and advocacy groups have launched a letter-writing campaign to support Rep. Marcia L. Fudge for the post of Agriculture secretary in the Biden administration.

Fudge, D-Ohio, was considered a likely contender for the top spot on the House Agriculture Committee after Chairman Collin C. Peterson, D-Minn., lost his reelection bid on Nov. 3. But now the six-term lawmaker’s attention is on the post of secretary. She and her staff have not commented on the committee post, remaining silent even as Reps. David Scott, D-Ga., and Jim Costa, D-Calif., declared their candidacies.

[Scott, Costa make bids for Agriculture chairmanship]

If Fudge is nominated — and confirmed — she would be only the second African American and the first Black woman to lead a department responsible for agriculture, conservation, school meals, food stamps, rural development and agricultural research. Michael Espy, a House Democrat from Mississippi, made history in 1993 as the first African American to become Agriculture secretary.

Denise Tolliver, Fudge’s communications director, said in an email Tuesday that her boss is interested in serving as secretary if asked to do so.