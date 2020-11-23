ANALYSIS — Elected in the 2018 Democratic wave by a mere 694 votes over a Republican incumbent, Ben McAdams always faced an uphill climb to reelection in his Salt Lake City district. To buttress his case, he established a reputation from the start for bucking his party more than almost anyone else in the House.

Donna E. Shalala rode the anti-Trump wave of two years ago too, winning a Miami seat held by Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who was retiring after nearly three decades. Shalala took a different approach than McAdams, sticking with fellow Democrats on 627 of the 631 party-splitting votes she’s participated in.

Both lost on Nov. 3, and their plights show that for lawmakers skillful enough to win seats in districts that lean toward the opposite party, there’s no foolproof strategy to repeat the feat. Loyalty to fellow partisans might yield more help from the party apparatus and from Democratic donors, but it opens up other political vulnerabilities. Tack to the center and an opponent will still hang your party affiliation around your neck.

For House Democrats looking to strengthen their position in Congress, consensus on how to govern and how to run for office is no closer, as they regroup for January with a majority that could be as small as four seats, and with at least nine colleagues departing at year’s end.

Both McAdams and Shalala are leaving convinced that the way forward for Democrats is the path they each chose as legislators. “I think that the caucus needs to decide if they want to be a pragmatic and effective majority that works with the Biden administration to move forward centrist policies, or do they want to be a loud and vocal minority?” says McAdams. “They will make that decision now and over the next two years, but it will be cemented in the 2022 election.”