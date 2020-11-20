Rep. Lance Gooden received over $280,000 from his campaign since 2018

Rep. Lance Gooden reimbursed himself over $280,000 in campaign funds since 2018, a CQ Roll Call review of Federal Election Commission records shows.

The Texas Republican lists payments from his Lance Gooden for Congress Committee to himself for travel, phone, meal expenses among some of the 68 transactions over a three-year period. Many of these expenditures—40 to be exact—were labeled as “expense reimbursement.” Included in the expenditures was a $7,000 purchase on Dec. 31, 2019 described as for “materials,” as was a $6,000 transaction on Sep. 27, 2019 and one for over $10,000 on Feb. 27, 2019.

Members are prohibited under federal law and House rules from using campaign funds for personal use and must be able to verify that campaign resources have not been misused. The Federal Election Commission states that if a candidate “can reasonably show that the expenses at issue resulted from campaign or officeholder activities, the Commission will not consider the use to be personal use.”

Gooden, who easily won reelection to his second term in November, has also spent campaign money abroad, and in the popular destinations of New Orleans, La., and Las Vegas, Nev.

The lawmaker spent $445 on staff meals at the Kornhaus Cafe in Bern, Switzerland in August of 2019.