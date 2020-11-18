House Budget chairman seeks to end committee’s term limits

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth will make a pitch to fellow Democrats as soon as Wednesday to scrap a Democratic caucus rule that limits the committee's members to no more than three terms in five successive Congresses.

As the committee gains more clout with President-elect Joe Biden in the White House next year, Yarmuth is making the argument that ending the committee term limits will allow Democratic members to serve longer and be more effective on the committee.

“Repealing these term limits from the Caucus Rules will allow the Budget Committee to operate like other committees and build up institutional knowledge with a core of Members who have insight and expertise on — and enthusiasm for — budget issues,” Yarmuth, D-Ky., said in a statement. “This will be even more crucial as the Budget Committee moves forward with drafting a budget resolution, conducting oversight, and reasserting Congress' power of the purse.”

The House GOP conference has no comparable term limits for Republican members of the Budget Committee.

