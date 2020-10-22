Power shift, return to limelight in store for Senate Budget

The Senate Budget Committee could be in store for a leadership shakeup next year with major policy implications under an electoral scenario that many prognosticators say is increasingly likely: a Democratic sweep in November.

Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist who became the committee's ranking member in 2015, could decide to move on in January, according to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

“I think he’s a strong and passionate voice for more income equality, and he just may very well have a better offer from other committees,” Whitehouse told CQ Roll Call. The Rhode Island Democrat, who joined the Budget panel in 2007 along with Sanders, would "conceivably" be next in line, Whitehouse said.

Sanders’ office did not return multiple requests for comment. But the progressive stalwart has the seniority on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee to potentially leapfrog Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., for instance.

Sanders is a passionate advocate for heading off climate change and limiting fossil fuels, while Manchin hails from an oil, gas and coal-producing state where views on energy policy aren’t in line with many on the left.