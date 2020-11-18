For Barrasso, a tough and impactful choice for the new Congress

While the nation’s political eyes descend on Georgia, where two Senate races in January will decide which party will control the chamber, advocates for environmental, energy and transportation issues are also watching Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., curious about which committee he may opt to lead in the next Congress.

If Republicans retain control of the chamber, he could remain chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, where he could mold the next highway reauthorization bill — a significant legislative task — and oversee the EPA during President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. But Barrasso could also become chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the current chairwoman, is stepping down from that perch at the end of this Congress and Barrasso is next in line by seniority.

If Democrats take control of the Senate, Barrasso could have his choice of ranking member roles. But no matter who wins control, Wyoming’s junior senator will affect transportation policies, climate change legislation, nuclear oversight and wildlife issues.

Normally forthcoming, Barrasso has remained quiet on his plans, saying he wants to talk to his staff first. “We’ll keep you posted,” he told a reporter last week.

