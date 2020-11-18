Barrasso stakes claim to chair Energy and Natural Resources

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Wednesday he intends to assume the top spot on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in the next Congress, a shift with cascading repercussions on energy, environment and transportation issues.

The Wyoming Republican is the No. 2 member of his party on the committee now, behind Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, who is stepping down and expected to lead the Indian Affairs committee. Committee chairmanships are determined by party leaders, which includes Barrasso, who is also GOP Conference Chairman.

“My state is home to some of the greatest natural resource wonders in the world. Our abundant energy supplies help power the nation. Our national parks and other special public lands are prized by locals and visited by millions from around the globe,” Barrasso said in a statement.

“The enjoyment, protection, and utilization of these special places and resources are at the very heart of our economy and western tradition,” he said.