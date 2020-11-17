McCarthy, Scalise, Cheney reelected as top trio in House GOP

After gaining significant ground and flipping several Democratic seats in the 2020 elections, House Republicans have chosen to reward their top three leaders each with another two-year term at the helm of the conference.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney will all keep their positions and lead their conference in the 117th Congress.

McCarthy, who would likely be speaker if his party won back the majority in 2022, was elected unanimously. Speaking afterward on Tuesday, the California Republican sounded an optimistic note.

“I think our numbers are going to be well on the way to over 210. It’s going to be an exciting next two years, but we have work to get done this time as well,” he said.

McCarthy said he still wants to wait to count all legal votes but is now entertaining what his role would be in a Biden presidency: “We’ll work with anybody who is in that office, but if they have a difference of opinion, we’re going to have to find common ground. We’re not for socialism. We’re not for higher taxes. We will fight every step of the way.”