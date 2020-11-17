Biden will support Amtrak; can he convince GOP?

Former Transportation Secretary James H. Burnley IV remembers when the Reagan Administration proposed zeroing out federal subsidies for Amtrak in 1987 over his personal objections.

The proposal went nowhere in Congress — thanks largely to a young senator who is now the nation’s president-elect.

“It went nowhere,” Burnley, now a transportation lobbyist, recalls. “And one of the most outspoken opponents was Joe Biden.”

Much has been written about Biden’s personal affinity for the nation’s only passenger railroad, which relies during a normal year on about $2 billion in federal subsidies: How Biden, as a young widower and first-term senator, rode Amtrak to and from his Delaware home so he could tuck his two boys into bed each night; how his years riding the rails put him on a first-name basis with Amtrak staff. He announced his 1987 presidential bid at the train station in Wilmington.

But less has been written about the substantive work the president-elect did to earn his reputation as the railroad’s most ardent backer in Congress.