Inspector general: More Amtrak safety workers need drug testing

Amtrak conducts random drug tests on conductors and engineers but fails to include about 4,000 other employees who work in safety-related positions, the company's inspector general said in a new report released Thursday.

While the National Transportation Safety Board recommends random drug tests of all transportation employees in positions that could affect employee safety or the safety of others, Amtrak limits its random tests to those who fall under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s minimum requirements — about 8,300 of the company’s roughly 18,500 employees.

That means employees like sheet metal mechanics, onboard service attendants, welders and yardmasters aren’t required to take random drug tests, though they may be tested if they’re involved in an accident or prior to employment. They are responsible for the safe movement of trains and rail cars within a rail yard or for conveying appropriate safety instructions to Amtrak passengers during an emergency. Airlines, by contrast, require flight attendants and maintenance employees to undergo such tests.

By omitting such employees from random tests, the inspector general reported, only 70 percent of workers in safety positions are being tested regularly

[Hit by pandemic, Amtrak is making cuts that may endure]