Rep. Palazzo under investigation over campaign spending

Rep. Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., is being investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics for allegedly using campaign funds to pay expenses associated with a farm he used to own, according to a campaign spokesperson.

“Well the answer is yes. They are investigating,” Paul Breazeale, Palazzo’s campaign treasurer, told CQ Roll Call. “But the footnote to that is there’s nothing there.”

Breazeale said he did not know whether the OCE had completed its inquiry or whether the House Ethics Committee is investigating Palazzo.

“I think in the final analysis, it’s going to be a disgruntled employee and a sore loser that is driving this thing,” he added.

The Biloxi Sun Herald first reported that the OCE was investigating Palazzo. Palazzo, who ran unopposed, recently won reelection to his sixth term in Mississippi's 4th District.