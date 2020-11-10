Twitter, Facebook face rocky future post-Donald Trump

For Facebook and Twitter — social media companies that spent much of last week limiting the spread of election-related misinformation and disinformation by President Donald Trump, his acolytes and even some Democrats — the big game is over.

But with the high drama surrounding last week’s presidential election largely subsided, the Monday morning quarterbacking is just beginning.

And with the next occupant of the White House outspoken about cracking down on social media companies specifically because he doesn’t think they do enough to stop the spread of disinformation, each company’s election performance review could carry significant weight.

Both Facebook and Twitter went into Election Day under enormous pressure from both parties, but in the end it was Trump and other Republicans whose posts were labeled most often for containing misleading or false information about the vote count and the integrity of the election.

Disinformation experts are skeptical that Twitter and Facebook’s labeling did much to quell the spread of Trump’s claims and conspiracy theories that spread using hashtags like #SharpieGate and #StopTheSteal throughout the week.