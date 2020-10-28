Facebook endorses Section 230 changes ahead of Senate hearing

Facebook supports changes to an embattled 1996 law that protects social media and other technology companies from lawsuits relating to third-party content on their platforms, the company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, will tell a Senate panel on Wednesday.

The surprise announcement from Zuckerberg, who is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee alongside Sundar Pichai, the head of Google, and Jack Dorsey, the head of Twitter, separates Facebook from other giants in the technology sector who favor preserving the 1996 law, known as Section 230.

Section 230, considered the key to Silicon Valley’s meteoric rise in the last two decades, has come under bipartisan scrutiny since the 2016 presidential election. Lawmakers, federal regulators and the Trump administration have all questioned whether technology companies, particularly social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, have amassed too much power over online speech.

“Section 230 made it possible for every major internet service to be built and ensured important values like free expression and openness were part of how platforms operate,” Zuckerberg will tell the committee, according to his prepared testimony. “Changing it is a significant decision. However, I believe Congress should update the law to make sure it’s working as intended.”