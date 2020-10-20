Actions taken by Facebook and Twitter to limit the spread of the New York Post’s dubious Hunter Biden story last week led to President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers intensifying calls to punish social media companies over long-standing accusations of anti-conservative bias.

Twitter’s decision to initially block users from sharing a link to the story and Facebook’s referral of the story to its third-party fact-checkers were met with swift calls from Trump and others to repeal or narrow the terms of a 1996 law that protects social media companies from most lawsuits related to third-party content that is posted on their platforms.

But legal experts, free speech advocates and the technology industry all agree that getting rid of the once-obscure law, known as Section 230, would have unintended consequences for Trump, a prolific user of social media, and would likely result in more online censorship, not less.

Section 230 will now receive prominent attention in the final two weeks of the presidential race, and each company’s CEO, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, will face a grilling over their handling of the Post story from at least one congressional committee prior to Election Day.