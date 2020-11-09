Voters send centrist message to Washington

ANALYSIS — The “blue wave” prognosticators saw coming broke a mile from shore as voters rendered a split decision. The numbers so far tell the story: Joe Biden won the presidency in a nail-biter, with thinner majorities for House Democrats and Senate Republicans.

Two GOP Senate seats in Georgia are likely up for grabs in a Jan. 5 runoff. Dead heats in both races probably make it coin toss territory. Republicans need to win just one; losing both would tip the Senate to the Democrats. The odds of winning two coin flips in a row are never greater than 25 percent, and Georgia Democrats should probably get docked a couple of points just based on their history of poor runoff showings.

Even if Democrats win both races, a tied Senate doesn’t guarantee sweeping change. When President George W. Bush had a GOP House and a 50-50 Senate, he lost two Republicans on the pivotal budget vote to get his big 2001 tax cut through. But Bush made up for it with five Democrats — including two Georgians.

House Democrats had lost four seats as of Sunday, with as many as seven more uncalled races at risk. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 15-vote cushion could dwindle to single digits, limiting her ability to jam through partisan bills.

Voting patterns around the country have been striking. Biden may flip GOP-leaning states like Georgia and Arizona and make inroads in North Carolina and Texas, but he underperformed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 showing in Florida. President Donald Trump has narrowed his gap somewhat in heavily blue New York and Illinois, although more ballots remain to be counted.