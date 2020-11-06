Dueling coronavirus relief bill visions cloud lame-duck outlook

Republicans and Democrats are moving in opposite directions on another coronavirus relief package, lowering the odds of a deal this year.

Republicans argued Friday that Democrats’ loss of House seats and upbeat jobs numbers indicate Congress should approve a smaller package during the lame-duck session set to begin next week.

But Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her party’s continued House majority and probable White House win, as well as the spike in infections throughout the country, argue for a robust package rather than the slimmer versions Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has put forth.

“It doesn’t appeal to me at all because they still have not agreed to crush the virus,” Pelosi said during a news conference. “That isn’t anything that we should even be looking at. It wasn’t the right thing to do before.”

McConnell told reporters in Kentucky that the latest jobs numbers were a “stunning indication of a dramatic comeback of the economy.”