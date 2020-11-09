Immigration changes to take time under Biden, experts say

The Trump administration has taken over 400 executive and regulatory actions on immigration, imposing sweeping restrictions and expanding enforcement efforts. While President-elect Joe Biden has promised a set of executive orders to reverse some of them, immigration analysts say unraveling many others won't be so easy.

When Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, take office on Jan. 20, they will inherit a bevy of immigration policy issues that include an incomplete border wall, an immigration benefits agency in financial crisis, an asylum system in ruins, and the aftermath of a messy family separation policy.

Both campaigned on the promise of reversing a bulk of the Trump-era policies, but their transition website does not mention immigration as a priority. And the top issue for the incoming administration was crystallized Monday when Biden announced a COVID-19 advisory board to handle the federal response to the pandemic.

“We’re about to see the pace of immigration changes slow down significantly,” Sarah Pierce, a Migration Policy Institute analyst, said Monday at a press briefing about a new report on Biden-era immigration prospects.

Experts said this, along with weekend speeches about national unity, economic recovery and a Senate that may remain in Republican control, signal which policy areas may take precedence over immigration plans — in stark contrast to the Trump administration, under which they were a priority.