OCC payments charter proposal raises questions about what is a bank

Recent moves by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are forcing Congress to ask a deceptively complex question: What is a bank?

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks proposed a rule over the summer that would create a new kind of bank charter for national money transmitters. The federal charter would allow some payment servicers to get a single, federal operating license, supplanting the need for state licenses wherever they operate and allowing them access to the Federal Reserve’s payments clearing system.

Opponents say the new charter would fragment the supervisory system for banks because payment companies chartered as banks by the OCC wouldn’t necessarily be considered banks by the Fed or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Such a status would let them evade rules designed to avoid bank bankruptcies.

Proponents say it’ll do just the opposite: ensure that the OCC’s regulators can monitor the firms while promoting innovations that benefit consumers.

Banks are supposed to provide the financial oil that lubricates the economy. To keep things running smoothly, they are supported through cheap loans via the Fed’s discount window, FDIC deposit insurance and access to the interbank payments clearing system. In exchange, they have to follow rules and regulations and generally can’t compete with industrial and commercial companies that make and sell things.