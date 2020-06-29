House rejects OCC change to bank discrimination rule

The House passed a resolution Monday that would block a change in community reinvestment rules for banks as the administration said the president would veto the measure.

The House voted 230-179 to pass the joint resolution under a law known as the Congressional Review Act. The measure would scrap a recent rule change to a 1977 law that requires banks to invest in areas where they have offices. The measure faces long odds in the GOP-controlled Senate, and the White House said President Donald Trump would veto what is a rebuke of a Trump-chosen regulator’s signature proposal.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency finalized the changes to the 1977 law in May over the objections of community groups. The law requires banks to make investments in the neighborhoods they are located in, and the rule changes are supposed to make it easier for banks to prove they are doing so by using simplified, quantitative tests over more qualitative assessments.

Critics say the changes will allow banks to get credit for making profitable investments that do little to help low-income communities and residents. Supporters counter that the current rules can spur gentrification and displacement by encouraging banks to finance mortgages to wealthier homebuyers in low-income communities.

Banks have long complained about the subjective nature of requirements, saying the lack of uniform standards makes compliance harder. Over the last three years, 97 percent of banks have passed evaluations of their investment practices in low-income areas. Still, industry groups have offered only tepid support for the OCC’s changes.