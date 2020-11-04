Republicans defy expectations in the battle for Congress

After a tumultuous election cycle, one thing is clear: Republicans had a much better election night than many, including some in the GOP, were expecting.

As of Wednesday evening, Republicans have netted five House seats. Democrats netted one Senate seat, but their path to the majority is shrinking with Republicans racking up wins in competitive races.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer told reporters that the party never agreed with predictions that Democrats would grow their House majority, saying he was confident Republicans had a strong, diverse slate of candidates and a compelling case to voters. GOP women flipped six of the party’s seven House gains.

“It’s the Republican ideas that actually won last night,” Emmer said.

The picture of what happened in the 2020 election is still coming into focus as officials count ballots in a few dozen competitive races. On Wednesday, Democratic operatives said that, other than the polling that in hindsight appeared far off, they weren’t sure what upended their party’s candidates in pivotal races.