No winners called yet in pivotal congressional races

The presidential election wasn’t the only hotly contested 2020 race without a declared winner by Wednesday morning, as numerous House and Senate candidates awaited their fates while officials in battleground states continued to count votes.

Control of the Senate still hung in the balance with uncalled races in North Carolina, Maine, Michigan and Georgia, though Democrats’ path to the majority had narrowed with losses in Iowa, Montana and South Carolina despite massive fundraising advantages for those challengers.

In the House, where Democrats had touted their expanded battlefield deep into GOP turf, Republicans were the ones beating incumbents and cutting into Democrats’ majority. Fifty-eight House races remained uncalled as of noon Wednesday.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis was leading his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, but The Associated Press hadn't declared a winner by Wednesday morning. Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who faced her hardest reelection fight in seeking a fifth term against State House Speaker Sara Gideon, also was leading.

Georgia GOP Sen. David Perdue also was running ahead of his challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue had slightly more than 50 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning, but officials were continuing to count ballots. If he doesn’t get more than 50 percent, that race will head to a runoff. The other Senate contest in the Peach State was already set for a January runoff between incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democratic pastor Raphael Warnock.