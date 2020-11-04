Democrats’ path to Senate majority narrows with GOP wins

Control of the Senate remained unknown as ballots continued to be counted into early Wednesday and some races were projected to remain undecided for days or even weeks.

That’s a disappointment for Democrats, who went into the night expecting to have several routes to the majority, including potential wins in traditionally conservative states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. Those hopes were deflated early on, with Republican wins in South Carolina, Texas, Kansas, Iowa and Montana, despite facing well-funded Democratic challengers.

But Democrats still have a narrow path to the majority after flipping two Senate seats in Arizona and Colorado, ousting Sens. Martha McSally and Cory Gardner. Republicans have flipped just one Senate seat, with Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones losing to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Democrats need a net gain of three or four seats to win the majority, depending on who wins the White House, because the vice president breaks ties in a 50-50 Senate.

The Associated Press has yet to call Senate races involving Republican Sens. Thom Tillis in North Carolina and Susan Collins in Maine, or in Sen. David Perdue's battle with Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia. Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to be the winner in Maine by The Associated Press early Wednesday, but the presidential race result in the other two states was still uncalled.