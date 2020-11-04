Coronavirus relief bill, omnibus spending on tap, McConnell says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he wants to pass a COVID-19 aid measure and all 12 outstanding fiscal 2021 appropriations bills before the end of the year.

The Kentucky Republican said he didn’t yet know if he would be the “defensive coordinator or the offensive coordinator” in the Senate come January. But regardless of the election outcome, he hopes to wrap up two substantial fiscal packages.

“I think we need to do it, and I think we need to do it before the end of the year,” McConnell said of coronavirus relief. “I think that’s job one when we get back, hopefully with a more cooperative situation than we had.”

McConnell spoke to reporters in his home state, after he successfully defended his seat against a well-funded Democratic challenger, former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath.

He said it was his goal to wrap up the spending bills for the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1, rather than kick things over into the new calendar year. “And we also need to fund the government, and [Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and I agree that we ought to do an omnibus appropriation bill and do it in December, no matter who wins the election,” McConnell said.