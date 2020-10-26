Senate packs up with coronavirus relief bill on ice until after elections

Senators prepared to leave town Monday night for their October recess with virtually no prospect of passing new COVID-19 aid legislation before the Nov. 3 elections.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for 52 minutes on Monday in what has become a near-daily attempt to narrow differences on pandemic relief between Democrats and the Trump administration. But there was no indication of any major progress.

Democrats “continue to eagerly await the Administration’s acceptance of our health language, which includes a national strategic plan on testing and tracing,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted after the call. And Hammill suggested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has resisted a large-scale aid deal, would need to show a greater willingness to compromise.

“It is clear that our progress depends on Leader McConnell agreeing to bipartisan, comprehensive legislation to crush the virus, honor our heroes — our essential workers — and put money in the pockets of the American people,” Hammill said.

While Hammill said Pelosi “remains optimistic” about reaching a deal before the elections, the speaker made clear that her hopes had diminished over the weekend, when White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN that “we’re not going to control the pandemic” but would await a vaccine. In a letter to her caucus Monday, Pelosi said “the Administration crossed another line in its arrogance in fighting the coronavirus.”