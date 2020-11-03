Roll Call on the Road: Georgia on my mind

Two Senate races in one state during the same election cycle is not common. Even less common is to have both incumbents gracing our list of the 10 most vulnerable senators (especially when they’re Republicans ... and it’s Georgia).

Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging GOP incumbent David Perdue in the regular Senate election. And appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is fighting to keep her seat in an all-party special election against Democrat Raphael Warnock, GOP Rep. Doug Collins and a crowd of other candidates. Loeffler was appointed to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson after he resigned for health reasons in 2019.

CQ Roll Call photojournalist Tom Williams is on the ground in the Peach State documenting these two Senate races that are hotter than Georgia asphalt.

From left, Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, House hopeful Val Almonord and Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. rally with the Muscogee County Democrats in Columbus on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, center, rallies with Rep. Jody B. Hice and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in Monroe on Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, introduces his cousin Sen. David Perdue, second from left, at a Thursday meeting with supporters at the Fox City Brewing Company in Forsyth. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Warnock, the current polling front-runner in the special Senate election, speaks Thursday at the rally in Columbus. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Supporters gather Friday to hear Loeffler and Haley speak in Monroe. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ossoff and Bishop talk during Thursday’s rally in Columbus. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)