A weekend all-nighter, fake tweets and a Grassley impression: Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of Oct. 25, 2020
Posted October 30, 2020 at 11:35am
While senators griped about being in Washington over the weekend, Sen. Charles E. Grassley was just upset he wouldn’t be back in Iowa for #CornWatch.
Meanwhile, Sen. Roger Wicker had trouble connecting with Mark Zuckerberg and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy dreamed about Speaker Nancy Pelosi handing him the speaker’s gavel following the election.
