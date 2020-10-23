Political stunts, difficult masks and AOC Among Us: Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of Oct. 19, 2020
Posted October 23, 2020 at 1:36pm
As the Senate Judiciary Committee sent the Amy Coney Barrett nomination to the floor, Sen. Charles E. Schumer struggled with his mask, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez livestreamed a game of Among Us and Sen. Roger Wicker felt let down by a 3-by-5-inch box box.
