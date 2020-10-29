Interior expected to announce end of gray wolf protections

The Interior Department is expected to unveil plans Thursday to remove the gray wolf from protection under the Endangered Species Act across the contiguous United States, a long-held goal of some Republican lawmakers, ranchers and hunting groups, according to people familiar with the matter.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will announce the final rule at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington, Minn., just south of Minneapolis, the Duluth News Tribune reported Wednesday evening.

Management of the wolf populations would be passed to state officials, though environmental groups are expected to sue to block the rule, which is scheduled to take effect in 30 days.

The Trump administration has sought to weaken the ESA and the rule would be the latest in a series of attempts to delist gray wolves. In the 2000s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an Interior division, made several attempts to delist or reclassify gray wolves but courts maintained their classification.

In July, the Interior and Commerce departments moved to redefine the term "habitat" under the ESA to exclude certain areas the protected species does not occupy but are likely needed for their recovery in the future. Those areas have long been interpreted by federal agencies as covered under the law, and they are likely to be vital territory to aid species in their recovery as the climate warms, legal experts say.