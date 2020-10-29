Interior expected to announce end of gray wolf protections
Wolf's endangered species delisting is a long-held goal of some Republican lawmakers, ranchers and hunting groups.
The Interior Department is expected to unveil plans Thursday to remove the gray wolf from protection under the Endangered Species Act across the contiguous United States, a long-held goal of some Republican lawmakers, ranchers and hunting groups, according to people familiar with the matter.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will announce the final rule at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington, Minn., just south of Minneapolis, the Duluth News Tribune reported Wednesday evening.
Management of the wolf populations would be passed to state officials, though environmental groups are expected to sue to block the rule, which is scheduled to take effect in 30 days.
The Trump administration has sought to weaken the ESA and the rule would be the latest in a series of attempts to delist gray wolves. In the 2000s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an Interior division, made several attempts to delist or reclassify gray wolves but courts maintained their classification.
In July, the Interior and Commerce departments moved to redefine the term "habitat" under the ESA to exclude certain areas the protected species does not occupy but are likely needed for their recovery in the future. Those areas have long been interpreted by federal agencies as covered under the law, and they are likely to be vital territory to aid species in their recovery as the climate warms, legal experts say.
When the FWS proposed the wolf rule in March 2019, the agency said gray wolves had recovered sufficiently to no longer need federal protection under the law.
"Glad to see it," Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told CQ at the time. "Any time we can move a species off the endangered species list should be a victory."
Thursday's proposal is not expected to apply to Mexican wolves, a subspecies of grays, which are listed as a different animal type under the law.
Near extinction
Environmental groups disagree that gray wolf populations have recovered significantly from their low population numbers and say delisting is premature.
Hunting, federal and state bounties and other human activities plunged the species — which have ranges in the upper Midwest and in the Mountain West — to near-extinction in the 1960s. By then, the only group of gray wolves remaining in the lower 48 states was in northern Minnesota.
"This delisting is an unfortunate and politically driven decision as the best available science provides evidence that the gray wolf's population is not fully restored throughout its historic range," Jacob Carter, a research scientist for the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, wrote in a UCS blog post on Oct. 19, in anticipation of the rule's release.
Gray wolves were first listed for federal protection in 1967 under a precursor to the ESA.
Interior and White House budget officials held remote meetings with outside advocates as recently as last week over the rule.
The UN warned in a landmark report in May last year that the human species has pushed about 1 million plants and animals to the brink of extinction.
The 145 authors of that report warned that biodiversity is collapsing at an "unprecedented rate" due to human activity.