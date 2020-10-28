After leaving so many vacancies at the Federal Election Commission that it couldn’t even hold meetings for most of the 2020 campaign cycle, the Trump administration said Wednesday it planned to nominate a bipartisan pair to the hobbled agency.

President Donald Trump’s picks are Republican Sean J. Cooksey, who serves as general counsel to Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, and Shana M. Broussard, who currently serves as counsel to FEC Commissioner Steven T. Walther. Broussard, if confirmed, would be the first Black commissioner in the agency’s 45-year history.

The FEC briefly had four commissioners, a quorum that could take official action, back in May with the confirmation of GOP lawyer James “Trey” Trainor III. But shortly after he took his post, Caroline Hunter headed for the exit in July.

Even when the FEC has its requisite six commissioners — three Republican and three Democratic picks — it is often gridlocked along party lines.

Should Cooksey and Broussard win Senate confirmation, the FEC still would be short one commissioner. And two of the current three commissioners, including Walther, are operating on long-expired terms. The other one is Commissioner Ellen Weintraub.