ANALYSIS — Republican senators facing tough reelection races this year are stuck. They cannot afford to lose Donald Trump’s devoted followers. But they also need to win over voters in the middle who don’t approve of the president.

Whichever way these senators go, they lose. Or so it looks now for two of the most endangered GOP incumbents, Cory Gardner and Susan Collins.

It would stand to reason that Gardner, representing a state — Colorado — that is trending Democratic, would have worked to establish a reputation for independence from Trump this year.

But Gardner’s voting record in 2020 reveals he has done nothing of the sort, at least in that one realm — choosing his ayes and nays on the Senate floor — where senators demonstrate in concrete terms where they stand.

On the 78 votes on which Trump expressed a view, Gardner sided with the president 72 times, voting against him five times, while missing one of the votes. He supported Trump on 93.5 percent of the votes Trump cared about.