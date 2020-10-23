Senate sets up procedural vote on Amy Coney Barrett nomination for Sunday

The stage is set for a Sunday afternoon Senate vote to limit debate on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a cloture motion on the nomination Friday. That sets up a simple-majority vote to wind down the debate one hour after the Senate convenes on Sunday. Under regular order, that vote is expected to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Convening the Senate over the weekend should allow for the final vote on Barrett’s confirmation to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to take place before 8 p.m. Monday, likely to be the last roll call vote before most senators depart the Capitol for the last time until after Election Day.

That is, unless there’s a final agreement on another aid package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate has been in a procedural morass all week, with Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer having called a number of roll call votes on procedural matters and the chamber being unable to ever actually adjourn overnight. (It is, in fact, still the legislative day of Monday, Oct. 19, and that day might not end any time soon.)