UK limit on cryptocurrency derivatives draws attention in US

The U.K.’s decision this month to limit retail access to financial derivatives linked to cryptocurrencies caught the eye of legal experts in the U.S. and is fueling debate about whether Washington could follow the move in London, especially if Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidency.

Robert Hockett, a professor at Cornell Law School, may be an outlier in the debate, but he says the Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on retail investors’ trading derivatives based on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether could be emulated in the U.S. The FCA oversees financial regulation in the U.K.

Hockett told CQ Roll Call the restrictions could be a first step in preventing another financial crisis.

Derivatives can greatly increase the payout or loss when an asset’s value rises or falls. In the U.S., it’s legal for retail investors to trade futures and options on cryptocurrencies, allowing them to bet on more long-term trends or gain more leverage than buying the currencies directly.

The U.K. regulator justified the ban, which takes effect next year, by saying that cryptocurrencies are difficult to price, volatile and vulnerable to fraud. It is allowing larger and more sophisticated investors to keep trading them.