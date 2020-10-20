If you thought fantasy football was wonky, try Fantasy Congress

Second-guessing lineup decisions. Obsessively watching statistics. Emotionally investing in the performance of people you weren’t even aware of until a few days before. These are all familiar practices for people immersed in the popular world of fantasy sports.

But what about political nerds looking for a way to blow off some steam?

That’s where Fantasy Congress comes in.

The game, run by former web developer Allison Seboldt, at first focused on who would win midterm elections back in 2018, but then she “burned it all down to the ground and rebuilt it around legislation and Congress being in session,” she says.

So far this year, almost 600 people have played, starting teams with names like “Hairforce One” and the “Ameri-cat Dream.” (Unlike fantasy football, Fantasy Congress isn’t tethered to an actual season, so the “season” length is determined by each league’s commissioner.)