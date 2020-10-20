Coronavirus relief talks bleed past deadline amid lingering doubts

Top negotiators didn't reach a bipartisan deal on COVID-19 aid by a self-imposed deadline Tuesday, as doubts grew that any new relief bill could become law before the Nov. 3 elections.

Both sides pledged to continue their talks Wednesday, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said some progress was made in a call Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“Today’s deadline enabled the Speaker and Secretary to see that decisions could be reached and language could be exchanged, demonstrating that both sides are serious about finding a compromise,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted.

But White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, while acknowledging some progress, suggested plenty of obstacles remain. "There's still several hundred billion dollars apart between the parties," he told CNBC. He said the administration was trying to resolve "policy differences that would be poison pills for Senate Republicans," adding, "It's not just the money."

In another sign of trouble for a compromise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans he's urged the White House not to cut any large-scale relief deal before the elections, according to several news reports. Senate Republicans have expressed deep reservations about voting for a package anywhere close to the roughly $2 trillion that could be in play.