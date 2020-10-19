Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters "it would be hard" to find even 13 GOP votes for a bill that cost upwards of $1.8 trillion. That's the number of Republicans needed to supplement the 47-member Senate Democratic Caucus to get over the 60-vote hurdle to final passage.

"I suspect it would have to be something that would attract a significant amount of Republican support, both in the House and the Senate," Thune said.

"My guess is [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell] is going to want to see some evidence that whatever is agreed upon has Republican support to try to convince Republicans over here to be for it," Thune added, "when their natural instinct, depending on how big it is and what's in it, is probably to be against it."

Meanwhile the Senate on Tuesday planned a procedural vote on a bill that would provide fresh funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses, McConnell said. That bill would appropriate a new round of nearly $258 billion for the program, of which $137 billion would be redirected from unspent funds. FiscalNote, the parent company of CQ Roll Call, received a loan under the program.

On Wednesday, the Senate will consider a more expansive package that would provide bigger unemployment benefits, more than $100 billion for schools, and more money for virus testing, tracing and vaccine development and distribution.