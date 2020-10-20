As Amy Coney Barrett heads for confirmation, Dianne Feinstein faces outside pressure to step aside

Grassroots pressure on Democrats to oust Dianne Feinstein from atop the Senate Judiciary Committee has spilled out into the open since the end of last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.

Feinstein, an 87-year-old California Democrat serving her fifth full term, drew criticism from progressives for her conduct as ranking member during the hearings, particularly when she praised — and then hugged — Chairman Lindsey Graham.

“Mr. Chairman, I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I have participated in, and I want to thank you for your fairness and the opportunity of going back and forth. It leaves one with a lot of hopes, a lot of questions, and even some ideas, perhaps some good bipartisan legislation we can put together to make this great country even better. So thank you so much for your leadership,” she told the South Carolina Republican on Thursday as the four days of hearings wrapped up.

A preeminent criticism of Senate Democratic leaders and outside groups has been that Barrett’s nomination has been jammed through inappropriately so close to the election. Feinstein’s comments cut across that line of attack.

She will again be expected to play a leading role during Thursday’s committee markup of the nomination and again Friday and over the weekend as the nomination moves to the Senate floor.