Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination expected to advance during rare Sunday Senate session
GOP senators already planning events at home the middle of next week
The Senate appears likely to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as soon as next Monday, Oct. 26.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had previously said that he anticipated beginning the process of considering the nomination of Barrett, currently a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, during a rare Friday session of the Senate.
McConnell is expected to file a cloture motion on the nomination on Friday, the day after the Barrett nomination is expected to be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
That left the only real question of whether the cloture vote to limit debate would take place Sunday, which is the earliest possible time under Senate rules, or wait until Monday.
That cloture vote is now expected on Sunday, setting up for the confirmation vote as early as Monday and likely no later than Tuesday even if all 30 hours of post-cloture debate were to be consumed.
McConnell has already told reporters in his home state of Kentucky that Barrett has the votes needed to be confirmed. Only a simple majority is required to invoke cloture, or cut off debate, on nominations.
In a sign that the Barrett nomination is not expected to take much longer than that to proceed, Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue’s reelection campaign announced Monday that Perdue planned to attend an in-person Senate debate on Wednesday, Oct. 28. WTOC-TV had agreed to postpone the debate until that date, after McConnell scheduled Senate votes this week on COVID-19 aid-related measures.
“This week, Senator David Perdue was called back to Washington where the U.S. Senate will vote on vital legislation to provide COVID-19 relief for the people of Georgia,” Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said in a statement. “Understanding the importance of these votes, which were not originally scheduled for this time, WTOC-TV has generously offered to reschedule Tuesday’s planned face-to-face Senatorial debate to the following week.”
The campaign of Perdue’s Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, called the debate postponement “convenient” for the GOP incumbent.
“It has always been David Perdue’s tactic to skate through this election without taking tough questions about his record on health care or other critical issues,” Ossoff communications director Miryam Lipper said in a statement.