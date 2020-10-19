The Senate appears likely to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as soon as next Monday, Oct. 26.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had previously said that he anticipated beginning the process of considering the nomination of Barrett, currently a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, during a rare Friday session of the Senate.

McConnell is expected to file a cloture motion on the nomination on Friday, the day after the Barrett nomination is expected to be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

That left the only real question of whether the cloture vote to limit debate would take place Sunday, which is the earliest possible time under Senate rules, or wait until Monday.

That cloture vote is now expected on Sunday, setting up for the confirmation vote as early as Monday and likely no later than Tuesday even if all 30 hours of post-cloture debate were to be consumed.