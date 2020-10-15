House Democrats set leadership elections for Nov. 18-19

House Democrats will hold their caucus leadership elections Nov. 18 and 19 and contested committee chairmanship elections the week of Nov. 30, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries announced in a “Dear Colleague” letter Thursday.

The caucus leadership elections will occur just a few days after members return to Washington Nov. 16 for the first time after Election Day, leaving just a few days for any last-minute, in-person pleas for votes.

Every leadership position gets voted on, regardless of whether there is a contested race. The top three Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, are running uncontested for another term.

The highest-ranking contested race is for the No. 4 slot for assistant speaker. Current Democratic Caucus Vice Chairwoman Katherine M. Clark of Massachusetts, Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chairman David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC Chairman Tony Cárdenas of California are all running.