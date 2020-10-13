Fintech boom prompts Justice to revisit bank merger guidance

The Department of Justice’s antitrust division is contemplating whether it should revisit 25-year-old bank merger guidelines as new financial technologies reshape the banking industry and the market share data that the government uses to determine whether to allow mergers to proceed.

It is asking the public whether it should include “nontraditional banks,” such as online lenders, when considering the competitive effects of a proposed bank merger. The responses could shape a policy allowing more rural banks to combine, a move that might not impact competition as much as in the past, given consumers’ increasing options.

At least one trade group is telling it that the old rules don’t fit the modern landscape.

The purpose of an antitrust competitive effects analysis is to determine whether a proposed merger is likely to decrease competition in a market in a way that makes it more likely for the post-merger firm to gain monopoly power and harm consumers. If this analysis doesn’t include all of a bank’s relevant competitors, including online banks, the analysis could be skewed and prevent mergers that should be allowed, according to those who support changing the rules.

