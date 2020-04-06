Mergers and acquisitions on hold as pandemic disrupts markets

Corporate merger and acquisition activity is taking a big hit from the global COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses reassess their priorities and brace for what could be an extended period of economic turbulence.

The pandemic is paralyzing business operations and disrupting commerce worldwide, causing many companies to think twice about moving forward with M&A transactions. The aggregate value of worldwide M&A transactions totaled $730.5 billion during the first quarter of 2020, a 25 percent decrease from year-ago levels, according to financial market data provider Refinitiv.

Deals worth more than $10 billion declined 53 percent in overall value. The trend will likely continue until the economy is back on track and businesses have more certainty, deal analysts said. In the meantime, measures such as the $2 trillion economic rescue legislation that was enacted by Congress last month can only help but so much, they said.

“I don’t think the stimulus package is going to be a cure-all,” Bryan Brewer, a partner in the M&A practice of Crowell & Moring LLP, told CQ Roll Call. “We need to get back to the ability to have businesses and consumers acting in a much more normal state than where we are right now.”