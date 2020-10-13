5 takeaways from Day Two of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing

It was a very 2020 Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday, as Amy Coney Barrett fielded her first round of questions on socially divisive issues from socially distanced members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Republicans have said they want to hold a floor vote on Barrett’s nomination by the end of the month, likely just days before the Nov. 3 election and in the midst of a global pandemic that has turned Washington, and the country, on its head.

Across hours of Tuesday’s hearing, neither COVID-19 nor the election was ever far from anyone's mind, making this confirmation different from any before. Abortion, health care and race dominated the day, and the nominee did her best to sidestep most questions.

Floyd video moment

Barrett resisted delving into the issue of systemic racism in American life or possible solutions. But she gave a raw and candid response to questions from Illinois Democrat Richard J. Durbin about the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, which sparked nationwide protests and activism over racial justice.

Barrett said she had seen the video of Floyd’s death and described it as a serious and deeply personal issue for her multiracial family, which includes two Black children adopted from Haiti.