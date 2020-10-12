Barrett hearings become platform for COVID-19 risk debate

The Senate Judiciary Committee hosted not just Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, but a debate about Capitol Hill’s strategy for testing and containing COVID-19.

It all came into focus as the panel’s hearings on Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination got underway, particularly with the sight of one committee member, Utah Republican Mike Lee, attending Monday’s session in person less than two weeks after testing positive for the disease.

Democrats and at least one Republican Judiciary member raised concerns about the lack of a testing regimen and the chance for someone to be infected with the coronavirus, after Lee ended his isolation. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who also tested positive, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is isolating because he was in contact with Lee, participated in the hearing remotely, but could attend in person later this week.

Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said the spacious room in the Hart Building was outfitted to ensure six feet of separation between people and to take other precautions to limit the risk of transmitting the virus.

“I doubt if there’s any room in the country that’s been given more attention and detail to make sure it’s [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] compliant,” the South Carolina Republican said as he opened the hearing. “The Architect of the Capitol, working with the attending physician, has set up the room in a fashion that we can safely do our business.”